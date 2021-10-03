UNC Dominates Duke in Battle for Victory Bell

The coveted Victory Bell, retained by the winner of the annual Duke vs UNC football game, will stay put, as the Tar Heel defeated the Blue Devils 38-7. If you just watched the first quarter, you’d think we’d be in for a defense battle between these two Tobacco Road foes, but a 75 yard touchdown from UNC quarterback Sam Howell to Ty Chandler with seven seconds remaining in the period and a Gunner Holmberg fumble returned for a touchdown by Tar Heel cornerback Ty Morrison on the next possession, took all the wind out of Duke’s sail. The Blue Devils did score on the 1st play out of halftime on a 80 yard touchdown from Holmberg to Jalon Calhoun, but that would be all of the points the stingy Tar Heel defense would give up.