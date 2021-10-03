CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Dominates Duke in Battle for Victory Bell

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coveted Victory Bell, retained by the winner of the annual Duke vs UNC football game, will stay put, as the Tar Heel defeated the Blue Devils 38-7. If you just watched the first quarter, you’d think we’d be in for a defense battle between these two Tobacco Road foes, but a 75 yard touchdown from UNC quarterback Sam Howell to Ty Chandler with seven seconds remaining in the period and a Gunner Holmberg fumble returned for a touchdown by Tar Heel cornerback Ty Morrison on the next possession, took all the wind out of Duke’s sail. The Blue Devils did score on the 1st play out of halftime on a 80 yard touchdown from Holmberg to Jalon Calhoun, but that would be all of the points the stingy Tar Heel defense would give up.

chapelboro.com

UNC Football Hoping To Take Third Straight Win Over Rival Duke

Carolina’s home game with Duke marks the first of a three-game homestand in Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels. UNC is favored against the Blue Devils and should be favored again next week against Florida State. To get their season back on track, these next three home games all stand as must-wins for head coach Mack Brown and company.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7 on Saturday, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year. “Really, really proud of our guys,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “People better hang on because...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
