CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Jackson VA hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YpqP_0cFQY5UA00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – It’s almost flu season and local doctors have launched a campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. They’re calling it “mask up and sleeve up.”

Leaders at the VA Hospital in Jackson said they want to be proactive. The VA kicked off its first drive-thru vaccination event. One spokesman said more than 140 shots were given to hospital staff and veterans.

“We are going to continue this several more times so we are just hoping that our veterans can always get there flu vaccine during their appointments we not only offer flu but pneumonia COVID vaccines whatever the veterans are in need of we are offering that here today,” said VA Program Manager Tawana Tucker.

The VA will host two more vaccine drives. The next one will be Saturday, October 30 and the following weekend on November 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Purple Heal Walk held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members participated in the Purple Heal Walk on Sunday at the state capitol. They gathered to show their committment to stand up against the effects of domestic violence. The walk was led by butterflies, by grace defined by faith. The event featured live […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hundreds gather in Jackson to rally against medical mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cheers, chants and signs all coming from a group with shared beliefs.  “We don’t want the government forcing vaccinations on us we need to have our own medical choices,” said medical freedom supporter Douglas Walker.  Having the choice of getting COVID-19 vaccine, that’s what brought this group of people together outside […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip at the King Edward

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier in Downtown Jackson at the King Edward Hotel for the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign sponsored by the American Cancer Society. You can join the 12 News Morning Team Saturday, October 9, on the rooftop of the King Edward Hotel from 5:00-9:00 p.m. to help raise money […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians protest across state over medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This past November, 74 percent of Mississippi voters thought they were making their voices heard as they voted in favor of a medical marijuana initiative. The state supreme court thought differently and overruled the votes. “We voted, and it’s supposed to be a democracy and it seems like everybody is collating […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
Jackson, MS
Vaccines
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Fair ends first week opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair has seen large crowds. Some said the food, games, and traditions are what they look forward to the most. “My parents grew up bringing me to the state fair so I just thought it was an awesome thing that we keep the tradition going,” said participant Linda […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ribbon cutting celebrates Galloway Elementary’s food garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new garden at Galloway Elementary School in Jackson will serve as a way to teach students the importance of healthy eating. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba cut the ribbon on the new garden called, “The Living Room at Galloway.” The garden is part of the “Fertile Ground Project,” which is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

601 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 601 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 494,271 with 9,811 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Va Hospital#Flu Shots#Vaccinations#Jackson Va#The Va Hospital#Covid#Va Program
WJTV 12

Best counties to retire to in Mississippi

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Family pleads for tips in unsolved Mississippi coast slaying

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest in the New Year’s Eve killing of a Mississippi man. Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod joined Lori Massey, head of Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers, state troopers and sheriff’s deputies at a news conference Thursday to announce the reward […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Time in a box: Columbus leaders unearth mementos from 1972

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of an eastern Mississippi city have opened a time capsule that local residents buried nearly 50 years ago in anticipation of this year’s bicentennial celebration. Columbus was founded in 1819 in what was considered at time to be Alabama. It became part of Mississippi and was incorporated in 1821. The […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate dies at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility are investigating the death of inmate Jeremy Russell. According to Management & Training Corp., officers discovered Russell unresponsive in his cell before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Medical staff responded, and local paramedics later pronounced Russell dead. The 21-year-old was...
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Vicksburg alderman unveils plans for new animal shelter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Alderman Alex Monsour unveiled plans on Thursday for a new animal shelter. He said the current shelter often floods and is too small for the amount of animals they have. He said the new plans, which would cost as much as $1.4 million, would give them the space they need. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Schools, state slowly spending federal COVID-19 money

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has received a windfall of cash from the federal government for K-12 education, though millions remain to be spent. The state received $46.9 million in federal stimulus funds for education in January of this year, $31.3 million of which was for independent and private schools […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

420 Jackson customers under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a boil water advisory has been issued for 420 customers. The system recently lost water pressure. All customers are advised to boil their water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Over the River Run set for Saturday in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The fall running season in Vicksburg will kick off on Saturday, October 9 with the 33rd annual Over the River Run. The five-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge will starts at 8:00 a.m., according to the Vicksburg Post. Over the River Run helps raise funds for […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson family competes for $20,000 on Family Feud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family got the chance to compete for $20,000 on Family Feud. The Parker family said the show is one of their favorites. They said the opportunity to compete was surreal. “Watching it on TV is one thing, but it’s a whole different feeling when you see the names on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MEC’s Hobnob Mississippi will be in person for 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council’s (MEC) Hobnob Mississippi will be happening on October 28, 2021. MEC officials said the annual political networking event will be held in person at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Traditional Hobnob political speaking will return to the stage, headlining a day of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Marshall County, MS teen’s death under investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old Mississippi girl, but there are questions about what led to her passing. Her father identified her as Zyiah Wright, and said she just turned 14. He did not want to speak on camera, but said Zyiah was discovered Saturday […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man found not guilty in death of Natchez artist

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County murder suspect has been found not guilty in the death of 54-year-old James Henry Williams, a Natchez folk artist, in 2019. According to the Natchez Democrat, a jury found 46-year-old Arthur Moore not guilty in Williams’ death after deliberation on Wednesday, October 6.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

939
Followers
371
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy