CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

How far will Oregon fall in AP Top 25 after losing to Stanford?

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their crushing overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, this is how far the Oregon Ducks will fall in the AP Top 25 next week. The Oregon Ducks looked to have a 4-0 start season in the bag on Saturday evening. All they had to do was to stop Stanford on the final drive to call it day. Instead, a defensive holding call allowed Stanford to tie things up at 24 points apiece, leading to Oregon losing 31-24 in overtime.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Stanford Cardinal#The Oregon Ducks#Irish#Notre Dame#Texas A M
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

158K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy