How far will Oregon fall in AP Top 25 after losing to Stanford?
With their crushing overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, this is how far the Oregon Ducks will fall in the AP Top 25 next week. The Oregon Ducks looked to have a 4-0 start season in the bag on Saturday evening. All they had to do was to stop Stanford on the final drive to call it day. Instead, a defensive holding call allowed Stanford to tie things up at 24 points apiece, leading to Oregon losing 31-24 in overtime.fansided.com
Comments / 0