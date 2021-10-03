CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot, dry weather challenges crews fighting California wildfires

By ALEX WIGGLESWORTH
Tacoma News Tribune
 8 days ago

Crews faced challenging conditions as they worked to contain wildfires in the southern Sierra amid unusually warm temperatures and historic drought. The KNP Complex fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park had burned 58,283 acres and was 20% contained as of early Saturday, when it sparked new evacuation warnings in Fresno County. Those in Sequoia Lake, Cedarbrook, Etheda Springs and Pinehurst were told to be prepared to leave.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Got a windshield scraper? The WA forecast says you might need it Tuesday morning

The South Sound is in line for its first freeze of fall, which could produce frost and fog early this week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s or upper 30s Monday night, and then will cool to the low 30s by Tuesday morning, said Samantha Borth, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

California to allow more canine blood banks, walk-in donors

California on Saturday enacted a law aimed at phasing out one of the nation's large canine blood banks and the practice of keeping dogs in facilities while their blood is drawn. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to let veterinarians run community blood banks where residents can take their pets...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

Weather delay, rot posing worry for Alabama cotton crop

From rainy weather that delayed spring planting to bolls rotting in the field, Alabama cotton growers have reason for worry this year as they harvest a crop that's smaller than in years past. The Decatur Daily reported that on a recent day, Greg Bridgeforth only had to take a few...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State

Comments / 0

Community Policy