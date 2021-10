It’s that time of year again when the latest ratings arrive for various professional sports stars. We’ve seen NFL stars, NBA stars, and soccer stars get their numbers. Now it’s time for the NHL 22 player ratings to arrive just ahead of EA’s hockey game. While cover star Auston Matthews was the first player to get their rating, EA is now releasing lists by position. Two recent lists revealed more players coming in with 92 ratings, just like Matthews.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO