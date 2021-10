On a Monday morning in which the Bears are still licking their wounds after taking a beating by the Browns, looking ahead to next Sunday is already making me queasy. Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy says all three of his team’s quarterbacks — Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, and Nick Foles — are “under consideration” (via Mark Grote) to start on Sunday against the Lions. But don’t mistake that for some insane out-of-the-box decision to turn the season around. Instead, it’s due to the fact that Dalton and Fields are dinged up with their own respective injuries. Not that it will make you feel any better.

