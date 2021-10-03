CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s going to be a work in progress’: Kraken’s defensive system will take some time to implement

By Marisa Ingemi
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENT — Training camp, for all teams, is about working out systems. In addition to building chemistry, teams have to establish a style and stick to a format that works. The Kraken is dealing with being an entirely new team in addition to building those systems. Unlike other clubs, there isn’t a system players can plug into and learn on the fly; everyone is trying to figure it out while adjusting to their new teammates, new facilities and playing in a new city.

