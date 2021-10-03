CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Fantastic Beasts' Movie Gets New Release Date: A Ranking of All The Harry Potter Movies By Box Office Numbers

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harry Potter franchise dominated the box office from 2001 to 2011 with eight movies released based off of the massively successful book series. In 2016, Warner Bros. released a prequel movie under the Fantastic Beasts banner and storyline. Plans for a trilogy of the Fantastic Beasts franchise have now been turned into a five movie series, which could mean great things for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.com

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery introduces a new Secret Room and celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie

The fan-favourite RPG with over 80 million downloads, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is receiving a huge update today. A while ago, the game introduced a new feature called Clubs. It served as a practice area, allowing players to refine their skills. The Sphinx club dealt with academics, Dragon with adventure, and Hippogriff with nature and nurturing. Completing club quests rewarded players with Club XP that would help increase proficiency in that club. The greater the knowledge and ability, the better the rewards. A Club Room was also set up, which allowed players to hang out together and even customize this room as XP was gained.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Is Marvel's Blade Movie Targeting a Halloween 2022 Release Date?

The rumor mill has Marvel fans freaking out thinking we'll be getting the Blade reboot sooner than expected. On Twitter, the official page for Marvel India posted the "India Release Slate" for the next six Marvel movies, featuring five sequels we already knew about with their 2021 and 2022 release dates attached. Curiously, Blade is also on the roster, and it even names Oct. 7, 2022 as the official release date. Marvel India has since deleted the tweet, but the photo is still floating around online.
MOVIES
dailyplanetdc.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 lands with a curious title and release date

As estimated previously to be July 15, 2022, Warner Bros. has now announced that the third installment in their “Fantastic beasts” franchise will open on April 15, 2022 and shall be Called “Fantastic beasts : Secrets of Dumbledore.”. The official logline of the movie goes, “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the...
MOVIES
/Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) While we may not be getting another proper "Harry Potter" movie, at least not any time soon, we are getting more adventures in the Wizarding World. Specifically, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is coming our way next year and will continue the franchise created by author J.K. Rowling. Though much has changed in the last couple of years, as Rowling has come under fire for her comments regarding transgender people. Be that as it may, the show is going on, and we're getting back in the saddle with Newt Scamander and Dumbledore as they look to stop Grindelwald and his followers. With the movie on the horizon, we're here to provide you with all of the necessary information to be ready when it hits theaters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Inc Lrb#The Order Of The Phoenix#The Chamber Of Secrets#The Crimes Of Grindelwald
/Film

The Movies That Made Us Season 3: Release Date, Cast And More

A spin-off of the hugely successful "The Toys That Made Us," series, "The Movies That Made Us" will be back for a third season. Last week we were able to announce that one of the focuses of the new season would be horror movies, and with Halloween just around the corner, "The Movies That Made Us" will arrive just in time. Here's everything you need to know about "The Movies That Made Us" season 3, and more.
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language. What it’s about: A sequel to the 2019 animated feature that updated the classic Addams Family cartoons for a new younger audience. This time, the Addams Family hits the road!. The kid attractor factor: The animation, the voices, the gently...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

The 10 best Halloween movies of all time, ranked

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sure, Halloween demands a good Halloween movie. But what if you could celebrate pumpkin-spice season by watching a great Halloween...
MOVIES
IGN

New Images Released from the Injustice Movie

Warner Bros. has released four new images from the upcoming Injustice movie that sees Superman take the law into his own hands. Ahead of the release of DC's Injustice on October 19, Warner Bros. has unveiled a new batch of images that transport viewers to the film's alternate universe. The first image captures a pivotal moment early on in the film wherein Green Lantern uses his power ring to protect Batman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and Harley Quinn from an impending explosion.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Movies
cityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for Oct. 1

Full disclosure: I have not seen the 2019 film that launched this animated franchise version of Charles Addams’ oft-interpreted cartoon family. Yet I feel fairly comfortable that, given the material’s fundamental grounding in individual dark-humored and incongruous gags, I didn’t miss anything crucial to understanding this story, which focuses on the family—Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Pugsley (Javon “Wanna” Walton)—taking a cross-country vacation to dodge someone claiming Wednesday isn’t actually a biological relative. That places this story squarely in the realm of other coming-of-age family stories based on a young person wanting to distance themselves from their family, which is only one of the many ways Addams 2 feels cut from familiar cloth. The animation’s energy level stays high throughout, but the jokes are thin and obvious, with the occasional naughty double-entendre or pop-culture reference to allow grown-ups to feel like there’s something here for them. “The extra ‘d’ in Addams stands for ‘different,’” Gomez notes at one point, but given how much this just feels like plugging a familiar bunch of characters into a 21st-century CGI-animated feature formula, it's more like you’ve seen it before even if you didn’t see The Addams Family 1 before. Available Oct. 1 in theaters and via VOD. (PG)
MOVIES
Gamespot

FNAF Movie Loses Harry Potter Director But It's Still Happening

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has lost its director but the project is still in the works. Chris Columbus, the famous director who made Harry Potter and Home Alone, has dropped out of the Blumhouse horror movie, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum confirmed to Collider. Asked if a new director...
MOVIES
US Magazine

‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Back to the Future’ and More Movie Memorabilia Available for Auction

Get your hands on a piece of movie magic! Prop Store is auctioning off iconic memorabilia from fan-favorite films this November. More than 1,000 unique items from some of the most classic movies will be available to bidders online during the store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place from November 9 to November 11. The offerings range in price from a few hundred dollars all the way up to $414,000.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Venom 2’ is a terrible movie, but of course it saved the box office

The movie business just got the best news it’s had in 20 months, and what makes it perfect and hilarious is that it’s all thanks to the worst movie of the year. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — directed by Andy Serkis featuring stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams — had a monster opening weekend. It raked in a little over $90 million at the box office, which is not only $10 million more than what Marvel’s “Black Widow” made in July, it’s also $10 million more than what the first “Venom” made in 2018. It’s axiomatic that sequels make less money than originals, so that second number is impressive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wbwn.com

New Venom Movie creates Box Office Carnage for Other Movies

The new movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage completely destroyed all other movies over the weekend at the box office. The Venom sequel posted revenue of more than $37 million dollars on its opening day alone. The movie nearly tripled that for the weekend with over $90 million at the box office. Comicbook.com reports that sets a new pandemic-era box office record.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Netflix Sets Release Dates for ‘Princess Switch 3’ and More Holiday Movies

“The Princess Switch 3,” a romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens, and more Christmas favorites are coming to Netflix this holiday season. The third installment, newly titled “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” drops on Nov. 18. In the film, Hudgens plays not one, not two, but three of the leading roles — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret’s look-alike cousin Fiona.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

The new James Bond movie is making post-pandemic box office history

No Mr Bond, I expect you to [exceed all box office expectations]!. The new James Bond movie No Time To Die is currently exceeding all expectations at the international box office, making post-pandemic history in the process. Leady by Daniel Craig in his much-hyped final outing as the British secret...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy