'Fantastic Beasts' Movie Gets New Release Date: A Ranking of All The Harry Potter Movies By Box Office Numbers

Full disclosure: I have not seen the 2019 film that launched this animated franchise version of Charles Addams’ oft-interpreted cartoon family. Yet I feel fairly comfortable that, given the material’s fundamental grounding in individual dark-humored and incongruous gags, I didn’t miss anything crucial to understanding this story, which focuses on the family—Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Pugsley (Javon “Wanna” Walton)—taking a cross-country vacation to dodge someone claiming Wednesday isn’t actually a biological relative. That places this story squarely in the realm of other coming-of-age family stories based on a young person wanting to distance themselves from their family, which is only one of the many ways Addams 2 feels cut from familiar cloth. The animation’s energy level stays high throughout, but the jokes are thin and obvious, with the occasional naughty double-entendre or pop-culture reference to allow grown-ups to feel like there’s something here for them. “The extra ‘d’ in Addams stands for ‘different,’” Gomez notes at one point, but given how much this just feels like plugging a familiar bunch of characters into a 21st-century CGI-animated feature formula, it's more like you’ve seen it before even if you didn’t see The Addams Family 1 before. Available Oct. 1 in theaters and via VOD. (PG)
