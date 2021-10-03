CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, dry weather challenges crews fighting California wildfires

By ALEX WIGGLESWORTH
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Crews faced challenging conditions as they worked to contain wildfires in the southern Sierra amid unusually warm temperatures and historic drought. The KNP Complex fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park had burned 58,283 acres and was 20% contained as of early Saturday, when it sparked new evacuation warnings in Fresno County. Those in Sequoia Lake, Cedarbrook, Etheda Springs and Pinehurst were told to be prepared to leave.

www.miamiherald.com

