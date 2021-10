The Lilliputian handbag, a style of petite proportions that is showing no sign of disappearing from the catwalks, has an inherent frivolity. It is a shape that has dotted runway shows in recent seasons, thanks to brands such as Jacquemus, Fendi, BOYY, and Bottega Veneta. In the era of new extravagance, there is even more allure to flaunting such an impractical accessory, which should ideally hang nonchalantly from the wrist or festoon a finger. We’ve set our sights on a miniscule minaudière, a rigid style that harks back to the vanity cases and cigarette boxes flaunted by Flapper girls during the Roaring Twenties, fitting style icons for the exuberance-encouraging year of 2021.

