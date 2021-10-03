CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets Notes: Carter, Aldridge, Jordan, Millsap

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets will open their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Lakers, but most of their big names won’t be playing, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. The expected starting five of Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Blake Griffin will all be held out of the game, along with offseason additions Patty Mills and James Johnson. Coach Steve Nash explained that he didn’t want to put his best players on the court six days after the opening of training camp.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Marks, Big Three, Aldridge, Two-Way Slot

The Nets welcome their role as favorites as the new season approaches, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Brooklyn was expected to win the title last season after acquiring James Harden to go with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but injuries made it rare that all three were on the court at the same time. With a deeper bench to to back up the Big Three, the Nets are honest about what they hope to accomplish.
NBA
Newsday

A healthy LaMarcus Aldridge returned to game he loves and to help Nets

It was April 10, 2021, and LaMarcus Aldridge was playing his fifth game for the Nets against the Lakers since signing with them as a free agent after obtaining a buyout from the Spurs. Throughout the course of his 15-year NBA career, Aldridge had learned how to manage a heart arrhythmia condition. But on this night, the steps that normally worked to control his heart function failed Aldridge.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The New York Post#Suns
netsdaily.com

Paul Millsap signing: ‘It was a decision that was made based off winning now’

The Nets are one of the few teams in the NBA that fulfilled that old adage, the rich get richer. Due to their high championship aspirations and favorable odd, players are interested. Call them “ring-chasers,” but that’s pejorative. They’re more like investors. To Paul Millsap, — who is entering his 16th season in the league — that’s a big reason why he chose Brooklyn as his next destination.
NBA
New York Post

Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge opens up about ‘scary night’ dealing with heart issue

One of the scariest moments of LaMarcus Aldridge’s life led to a realization. “That night was so dramatic for me,” Aldridge said Monday. “I was like, ‘I’m definitely done.’ ”. During an April 10 game against the Lakers, the most reliable thing there is — a heartbeat — felt off....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

LaMarcus Aldridge Comes Back to Brooklyn

At first, LaMarcus Aldridge was just trying to figure out if it was OK to get back on a treadmill. Forget about running up and down a basketball court. “In the beginning, I was so freaked out,” said Aldridge. “Sean (Marks) said, ‘can we get you on the court and put a little monitor on you?’ And I was like, ‘no. I don’t even want to be on the court.’ I was freaked out to the point where I didn’t want to be on the court.”
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

New York Notes: Irving, Nets, Rose, Kemba, Lessort

Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t be in attendance at the team’s Media Day on Monday, according to Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst of ESPN (Twitter link). However, Lowe and Windhorst say Irving will accompany the team to its training camp in San Diego, and Malika Andrews of ESPN (Twitter link) cites a team spokesperson who says Kyrie will talk to reporters via Zoom later today.
NBA
talesbuzz.com

LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap join Nets minutes crunch

SAN DIEGO – The Nets frontcourt that will start this season looks nothing like the one that ended last season. Blake Griffin started every game in last season’s playoffs as a smallball stretch five, but it was almost by default. Nic Claxton was struggling, and the second-year pro averaged just 10 minutes per game in the postseason. DeAndre Jordan never got off the bench for the final 16 games and was essentially persona non grata. Jeff Green was hurt.
NBA
Newsday

Paul Millsap is ready for his role among star-studded Brooklyn Nets lineup

There’s no question Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been a talent magnet since signing with the Nets in 2019. Last season, their presence led to a midseason trade for James Harden and lured free agents Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. And less than a month before training camp opened...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Scouting New Nets: Paul Millsap Edition

For the third and final edition of the video series “Scouting New Nets,” which takes a look at Brooklyn’s biggest offseason acquisitions, I sifted through Paul Millsap’s film in Denver to discover what the veteran big man has left in the tank. It turns out, a lot!. In fact, he...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets GM Sean Marks urged LaMarcus Aldridge to stay retired

LaMarcus Aldridge is back with the Brooklyn Nets after his sudden retirement announcement. For him to get to this point, he understandably had to pass a number of hurdles. One of the last ones was to convince Nets GM Sean Marks that he was truly ready to return. Aldridge had...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy