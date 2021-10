Talladega weekend is already off to a great start. In typical NASCAR fashion, patriotism has been on full display. If you are a NASCAR fan like us, then you probably remember the man, the myth, the legend — Johnny Ray. There are few people more patriotic than he was. The sight of his iconic diesel big rig with an American flag flying out of the back has long been a sight for sore eyes. It has been an awesome display of patriotism that has been unique to Talladega since back in 2001.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO