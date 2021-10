Any chance Talladega surprises us with a relatively calm Sunday afternoon?. KEN'S CALL: Talk about your perfect storms. Take the usual factors fueling the Big One (and maybe even a Really Big One), mix in the playoff angle and, finally, the fact these particular cars will never be needed again ... oh boy. Of course, that's exactly when 'Dega delivers an orderly afternoon. But most likely, no chance.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO