Stanley Tucci Says He Was Still Recovering From Cancer Treatment While Filming 'Searching for Italy'

By Jennifer Yuma
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile promoting his new memoir “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci revealed that he was still recovering from his cancer treatment during the production of his CNN series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”. The “Big Night” and “Devil Wears Prada” actor further detailed his battle with cancer in a...

www.lmtonline.com

