Pets

At the Ark

By Editorials
Cleveland Daily Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTER IS a loving and playful 1-year-old terrier mix who has been looking for his home for two months. He had a lot of great visitors, but it never worked out for him. Today he found his forever home with Roysi Bello. Bello met Hunter on Wednesday, and it was love at first sight. They immediately bonded and spent an hour getting to know each other. When Bello returned for her second visit, Hunter recognized her and happily greeted her in the Ark’s front room. After spending 45 minutes with Hunter, the adoption counselor approved the adoption.

