CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Tim DeMorat's TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cFQTRT200

Tim DeMorat scored from 2-yards out in the final minute to lift Fordham to a 42-41 win over Lafayette on Saturday.

Michael Hayes scored on a 3-yard run with 1:40 left to put the Leopards up, 41-36, but Lafayette failed to convert the two-point conversion that would have pushed its lead to seven.

DeMorat engineered a nine-play, 72-yard drive for the game-winning score, hitting M.J. Wright with a 14-yard pass to give the Rams a first-and-goal at the 2 and setting up his run for the go-ahead score.

DeMorat was 21 of 37 for 305 yards and a touchdown for Fordham (2-3, 1-0). Trey Sneed carried 23 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Trey Wilson III had nine carries for 64 yards and a score.

Ah-Shaun Davis was 20 of 28 for 354 yards and two scores to lead Lafayette (1-4, 0-1). Selwyn Simpson had 19 carries for 110- yards and a touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Wilson
WOOD

Tucker’s NFL-record FG lifts Ravens to win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San...
NFL
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scorebooklive.com

Rene Galvan’s last-second TD pass lifts Sinton to thrilling 28-21 win over Rockport-Fulton (photos)

ROCKPORT, Texas – Rene Galvan threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to JR Cruz with 20 seconds left to lift Sinton to a thrilling 28-21 win over Rockport-Fulton on Friday night. Galvan’s TD pass came on the heels of a wild sequence that saw fumbles by both teams, with Rockport-Fulton recovering the second fumble on their own 2-yard line. Rockport-Fulton quarterback Ace Seibert then connected with Luke Muirhead on a remarkable 98-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to tie the game at 21-21 with 3:23 left.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham#Rams#American Football#Td
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
bcinterruption.com

Observations on Boston College football’s 41-34 win over Missouri

Since before the season started, all summer in fact, yesterday’s game against Missouri had been marked as the litmus test for the 2021 Eagles team. This was going to be the game that was going to tell us what we can really expect from Boston College because it was the first game against a real opponent. So what did we learn?
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Frontiersman

Late score lifts Colony to win over Service

PALMER — Bend, but don’t break defense, and a big time throw off the bootleg. Both helped Colony secure home field advantage during the first round of the playoffs and survive a scare from Service. The Knights used a late score to scrap past Service 17-14 Friday night at Colony...
PALMER, AK
The Joplin Globe

Sexton's go-ahead TD pass lifts Gorillas past Hornets

PITTSBURG, Kan. — With 4:06 left in the third quarter and Pittsburg State facing a third-and-12 situation in the red zone, Mak Sexton converted in the best possible way. The 6-foot-1 sophomore quarterback chucked a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Martin as the Gorillas took a 27-21 lead they would not relinquish.
PITTSBURG, KS
kq2.com

Lafayette bounces back with win over Chillicothe

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo) The Lafayette Irish traveled up to Chillicothe to take on the Hornets. Lafayette wins in a close game 35-34. The Irish able to hold on late to clinch the game. Hornets (3-3) will travel to Savannah (3-3) next week, and Lafayette (5-1) will host Cameron (1-5). Oregon Will...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
joeinsider.com

Constantine stays unbeaten with 42-28 win over Watervliet

Constantine faced one of their strongest challenges yet Friday, but kept the unbeaten season intact with a 42-28 home win against Watervliet. Two kickoff return touchdowns in the second quarter kept the Falcons ahead as the Panthers made a run at the lead. Watervliet recovered an onside kick in the final three minutes down by six, but Constantine stopped them and iced the game with a late TD pass.
FOOTBALL
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy