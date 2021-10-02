CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Fall Friday Scavenger Hunt at Roanoke Island Festival Park

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke Island Festival Park, 1 Festival Park, Manteo. Join us on Fridays this fall for our park wide scavenger hunt. Guests can pick up their scavenger hunt at our retail venues and start exploring every Friday in October. Search for answers in American Indian Town, the Elizabeth II, Settlement Site, and the Adventure Museum. Complete the scavenger hunt and head back to one of our retail venues to check your answers and shop. Participants will receive 20% off their purchase in the Museum Stores. The scavenger hunt is free with admission.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
infortwayne.com

Fall Harvest Festival is back at Salomon Farm Park Oct 1 and 2

Like most events in 2020, the annual Fall Harvest Festival at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, it’s back and will take place Oct. 1 and 2. “We are extremely excited to bring all the fun activities...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thatssotampa.com

Fall Music and Arts Festival set for Water Works Park

Your Tampa Markets announced the re-launch of its monthly open-air festivals at Water Works Park, starting this month with the Fall Music & Arts Fest on October 2nd and 3rd. All-local music, food and art by the water? Sign us up. This Saturday and Sunday, Tampa Riverwalk’s Fall Music & Arts Fest is bringing all of that and more to Water Works Park as the monthly themed markets return to Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
KIX 105.7

Hayrides a Scavenger Hike and More at Knob Noster State Park

Hayrides, check. Self-guided spooky scavenger hunt, check. Creepy crawler program, check. And the admission, that's free too. If you're looking for a fun fall or Halloween event Knob Noster State Park might just have the event for you and your family on Saturday, October 9. It's History Hollowfest celebrating Halloween...
KNOB NOSTER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Island#Scavenger Hunt#Settlement Site#The Adventure Museum#The Museum Stores
brodheadmedia.com

scavenger hunt

Hi, I'm Alexya, I am currently a senior at Brodhead Highschool. I am aspiring to be a veterinarian. My hobbies include art, music, and laying around.
BRODHEAD, WI
Goshen News

Goshen’s First Fridays to host fall harvest festival

GOSHEN — This Friday, local residents can celebrate the arrival of fall with the October First Fridays Harvest Festival in downtown. Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the season’s favorite flavors and festivities will be gathered together all in one place, with fire pits, pumpkin decorating, a fashion show featuring local retailers and fall-themed food and drinks available for festival-goers to enjoy.
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Dadeville Record

NEXT UP: Fall Festival, holiday market, Christmas in the park

This week's cooler weather marks a new season of holiday events coming up in Dadeville. Mark your calendars:. The Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its eighth-annual Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, complete with arts and craft vendors, food vendors, a "50/50 raffle" and free rides and games.
DADEVILLE, AL
Four States News

Museum of Regional History Macabre Scavenger Hunt

Texarkana, TX– The Texarkana Museums System is having a macabre scavenger hunt at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10:00-5. There will be thirteen artifacts with mysterious, eerie, and sinister stories for guests to find. Whoever finds all the items wins a prize. Admission is FREE for members and only $5 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, TX
96.7 The River

Family Friendly Fall Festival in Waite Park on Saturday

Back Shed Brewing just opened a couple of months ago in Waite Park. People have been raving about the beer selection, and they keep adding more. This Saturday there will be a Fall Festival at Back Shed Brewing. This is a family friendly event including face painting, balloon animals, clowns (not the scary kind), a free kids craft from Crafts Direct, which is right next to Back Shed Brewing. And also some great craft vendors available for everyone to shop.
WAITE PARK, MN
greaterlongisland.com

The 2021 Long Island Fall Festival happens this October in Huntington

The countdown begins for what’s widely considered to be the ultimate fall festival on Long Island, and among the largest in the Northeast. The Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington will be co-hosting their annual Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park (2 Prime Ave.) from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Houston Chronicle

Fall festival entertains Creekside Park families

Attendees of the Creekside Park West Fall Festival were entertained with activities such as face painting, balloon art, jugglers and one of the first pumpkin patches of the fall season, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in The Woodlands. Organizers were able to provide over 100 pumpkins for families throughout the event.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
ottumwaschools.com

Fall Festival

SAVE THE DATE! Please join Eisenhower Elementary on October 15th from 5:00-7:00pm, for our annual Fall Festival with games, silent auction, cake walk, castle tour and pizza dinner. Ticket cost will be $.50 each or a wristband for $10.00. Pizza dinner will be $5.00.
FESTIVAL
wtae.com

Phantom Fall Fest begins Friday at Kennywood Park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood's newPhantom Fall Fest will begin Friday. It's billed by the park as "play all day, fright all night," giving visitors ride time during daylight hours before evening haunted attractions start. What will Phantom Fall Fest look like? Click the video player above to watch a...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
phillyfunguide.com

GO2 Foundation Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt

Join us for the 11th Annual Philadephia event as we host a Scavenger Hunt at the Philadelphia Zoo!. The GO2 Foundation Scavenger Hunt will provide a fun in-person interactive experience this year. Due to COVID restrictions on races at the Philadelphia Zoo, we were not able to plan our normal run/walk as usual. We hope you join us for this exciting event as we return to a modified in-person event experience.
ANIMALS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport Aquarium offering guests a unique adventure with Underwater Scavenger Hunt

Newport Aquarium is challenging guests to an Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World. The new activity adds another level of fun as you search the aquarium, above and below water, for hidden globes. Those hold the key to one lucky family winning a four-pack of annual passes to enjoy a full year of adventures. Along the way, participants will encounter some adorable and fascinating new animals recently added to the aquarium.
NEWPORT, KY
georgetowner.com

Volta Park Festival Celebrates Fall, Friends and Fun

Much was the same for the big return this year, but there were also a number of precautions put in place due to the pandemic to ensure a safe and fun celebration for all at the Oct. 2 Volta Park Fall Festival. “Everyone in the community seemed genuinely thrilled to...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy