Fall Friday Scavenger Hunt at Roanoke Island Festival Park

Roanoke Island Festival Park, 1 Festival Park, Manteo. Join us on Fridays this fall for our park wide scavenger hunt. Guests can pick up their scavenger hunt at our retail venues and start exploring every Friday in October. Search for answers in American Indian Town, the Elizabeth II, Settlement Site, and the Adventure Museum. Complete the scavenger hunt and head back to one of our retail venues to check your answers and shop. Participants will receive 20% off their purchase in the Museum Stores. The scavenger hunt is free with admission.