LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a car ran over her lower body while she was waiting for a bus in Lincoln County. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday the girl was sitting on the side of the road at Gravens Road and Cuivre Ridge Drive when a car that was slowing to approach a stop sign ran over her lower body, trapping her underneath, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell. The sheriff said the girl’s stepfather was able to get a jack and lift the car up enough to get her out from underneath.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO