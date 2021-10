Why does pointing out fact based short comings, bad takes, poorly written articles or any negativity towards the TNet staff/writers create so much vitriol and down votes for the poster? It’s really strange why so many people on here do that, just curious why? If the writers do a bad job, holding them accountable to a small degree by a random message board poster seems like a fair thing to do and not invoke so many attacks… it’s really odd.

