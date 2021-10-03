CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Would u b surprised if Ross and Ngata enter portal?

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

I would want to go play with a QB who could help me go 1st round. Ngata played with the number one overall pick in the draft the lat two years, and is now having the best year of his career…. How about be a Clemson fan for more than...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
MountaineerMaven

Watkins Enters the Transfer Portal

On Thursday, West Virginia BANDIT Eddie Watkins entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Rivals. The redshirt freshman had two appearances this season, coming against LIU and Virginia Tech. His one career tackle was in the LIU matchup. Watkins earned a 2019 4A Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State First Team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

Why Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Believes Patriots’ Mac Jones Is ‘Legit’

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones received a glowing review Wednesday from the head coach of his upcoming opponent. Tampa Bay Buccaneers bench boss Bruce Arians had high praise for Jones ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Bucs matchup, calling the first-round draft pick “legit.”. “I loved him coming out (in the...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa WR reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal following Week 5

Iowa is one of the best teams in the country 5 weeks into the college football season. They are 5-0 on the year and are No. 3 in the Week 6 edition of the AP Top-25 poll. Iowa got some bad news on Monday with WR Qua’von Matthews entering the transfer portal.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy