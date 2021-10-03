CFB has become a ##### game

After no game cracked six million viewers in week four, no game cracked five million in week five of the college football season. Mississippi-Alabama was the top college football game of the weekend, averaging a 2.7 rating and 4.79 million viewers on the SEC on CBS — the network’s most-watched game in week five of the season since 2015. The Tide’s easy win actually declined 3% in ratings, but increased 1% in viewership, compared to last year (Texas A&M-Alabama: 2.75, 4.76M). Versus the same matchup in 2019, ratings and viewership jumped 21% and 34% respectively from a 2.2 and 3.59 million.
