Local women’s march coincides with national movement around Texas abortion law

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYo9k_0cFQS60n00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, over 100 people showed up outside the courthouse in Youngstown to protest the heartbeat bill that has been enacted in Texas. The bill bans abortions as early as six weeks.

The protest was part of a nationwide movement.

“I’m sick and tired of having a fight over abortion rights. It’s settled law in the nation and you are not taking that right away from us. Not now, not ever,” said, Gov. Kathy Hochul, (D) New York.

However, on the other side of the street, there were those in favor of the bill. A group of pro-life individuals held a silent demonstration.

One woman said they were there in favor of the Texas bill, that they want to give a voice to the voiceless.

“Hoping that we can encourage people to think differently for those that not having a voice or a choice in this because they are being held in the womb,” said Alisha Brownlee, a pro-life protestor.

One man, who says he was adopted, said at the end of the day, it comes down to allowing women to have a choice.

“I may have been adopted, and that was a choice that my parents made. Well, I think that people should have the right to make those choices for themselves, no matter what the outcome is,” said Chris, a pro-choice protestor.

The day before the march, the Biden Administration urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September.

It’s one of a series of cases that will give the nation’s divided high court occasion to uphold or overrule Roe v. Wade.

