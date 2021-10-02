Davenport Sweeps Aquinas Tri-Meet to Open Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport University men's and women's swimming and diving programs opened up their 2021-22 campaigns at the Aquinas Tri-Meet on Saturday at East Grand Rapids High School. The Panthers went 4-0 on the day as the men defeated Aquinas, 162-33, and Bethel, 145-68, while the women were victorious over the Saints, 199-33, and the Pilots, 149-89. "It was great to be back competing in front of fans," said head coach, Justin Vasquez. "Aquinas did a wonderful job creating an exciting meet atmosphere. As a team we were pretty much where I expected us to be at this point. It is a long season and we are at just the beginning. I am excited with all of the talent we have on the roster. I am looking forward to seeing how we progress through the year."