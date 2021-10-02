AP source: Gronk out for Sunday's game at New England

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury. A person familiar with the situation says Gronkowski did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night’s anticipated matchup with the Patriots. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Gronkowski’s status had not been updated by the team. Gronkowski was listed as doubtful on Friday. It’s the first game he has missed since he came out of retirement to play alongside Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.