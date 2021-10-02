CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Day's TD pass in OT lifts Marist over Valparaiso 27-24

 8 days ago

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Austin Day fired a 25-yard scoring strike to Max Mazzella on first down in overtime and Marist picked up its first win of the season with a 27-24 victory over Valparaiso in the Red Foxes’ Pioneer Football League opener. Hunter Cobb had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns _ on runs of 19 and 45 yards _ to help the Red Foxes (1-2, 1-0) take a 13-7 lead into halftime. Day connected with Brett Landis for a 36-yard score and a 21-7 lead after three quarters. Washington’s second TD run from a yard out pulled Valparaiso within 21-14 just 1:12 into the fourth quarter and Nick Orekoya knotted the score with a 1-yard scoring run with just under 10 minutes left in regulation.

