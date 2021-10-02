Howard scores late to pick up first victory of season

If Villa Rica’s Ty McKey couldn’t beat the Chapel Hill Panthers from his running back position, he did it from his defensive back spot. As the Panthers were moving toward a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, a tip and a pick by McKey at the Cats’ 42 with just under three minutes to play and an offense that ran out the rest of the clock gave the Wildcats a 24-20 win on Homecoming night.

VILLA RICA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO