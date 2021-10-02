CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Howard scores late to pick up first victory of season

 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes including a 38-yarder to Kasey Hawthorne with just over two minutes remaining, to lift Howard to its first win of the season 22-17 over Sacred Heart. Hawthorne leaped to make the catch against tight coverage at the 5-yard line then stumbled backward into the end zone. The Bison failed on a two-point conversion try but their defense held off the Pioneers.

