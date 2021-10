This Sunday’s marquee matinee matchup features two undefeated teams from the NFC West. This will be a huge matchup for two teams that have two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL—not to mention that the quarterbacks for each team, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray, are the two front-runners for the MVP award. Furthermore, the winner will be in the driver’s seat of the division.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO