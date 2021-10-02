CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has gone on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in a victory at San Francisco. The Packers announced Saturday they had placed Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve and had elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a COVID-19 replacement. The injured reserve designation means that Valdes-Scantling must miss at least the Packers’ next three games.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to rest of NFL about the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost their Week 5 showdown to the Green Bay Packers, but they definitely gained the respect of Davante Adams and Co. Green Bay won the contest, albeit by just a small margin at 25-22 and needing overtime to repel the feisty Bengals. After such a tough win, Adams expressed his respect to Cincinnati and sent a warning to the rest of the NFL about the rising AFC North team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Wr#Ap#Valdes Scantling#The Pittsburgh Steelers
wcn247.com

Packers' Crosby caps bad day for kickers with game-winner

CINCINNATI (AP) — A total of five field goals were missed in Green Bay’s 25-22 overtime win over the Bengals, three by the Packers’ Mason Crosby and two by the Bengals’ Evan McPherson. According to Elias, it was the first time three potential winning field goals were missed in the fourth quarter or overtime. The two kickers went a combined 4 for 9 on field goals. Crosby, who also missed a PAT on Sunday, had made 24 straight field goals and 20 straight PATs coming in.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high. Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins went up to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Suffer Major Injury Blow For Bengals Game

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers seemingly got a boon for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals as star left guard Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after missing the previous two games. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that he’s ready to return just yet. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bengals,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon. Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.
NFL
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Najee Harris’ performances this season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had the first standout performance of his career in the NFL during his team’s Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. Much was talked about with Harris’ early-season performances this year. Coming into the matchup with Denver, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star posted a 46.3 rushing yards per game average and a 3.4 yards per rush attempt figure through Pittsburgh’s opening four games of the campaign.
NFL
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy