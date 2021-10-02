Southeastern Louisiana holds off McNeese's late charge 38-35

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana held off a late-charging McNeese 38-35 in a Southland Conference clash. Kelley was 36-for-49 passing and overcame an interception on his first pass attempt of the game. Kelley knotted the score at 7-7 with a 13-yard scoring toss to Nick Kovacs on the Lions second possession and, after a McNeese three-and-out, Kelley ran in from the 1 and Southeastern Louisiana led 14-7 midway through the first quarter. McNeese trailed by 17 at halftime but scored 28 points in the second half, pulling within 38-35 on Mason Pierce’s run from the 3. The Cowboys tried an onside kick, but Southeastern Louisiana recovered and ran out the final 3:22.