Atlanta, GA

Appalachian St uses explosive plays to sink Georgia St 45-16

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — hase Brice threw three touchdown passes and Appalachian State dominated the second half in a 45-16 win over Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice was 20-for-28 passing for 326 yards, two big chunks when he hit Corey Sutton for 79 yards in the third quarter and Christian Wells for 80 in the fourth. Those one-play drives highlighted a string of five-straight scoring possessions that turned a 14-6 halftime lead into 45-9 after 31-straight points. The Mountaineers improved to 50-9 since joining the Sun Belt Conference and are 8-0 all-time against the Panthers.

