CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 16 Coastal Carolina swarms Louisiana Monroe in 59-6 win

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards on 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely as No. 16 Coastal Carolina rolled to a 59-6 victory over Louisiana Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play. The Chanticleers started 5-0 for a second straight season and have won 16 of their last 17 games. McCall's been a catalyst for just about all of it. He came in leading FBS in completion percentage. McCall led Coastal Caorlina to scores on its five first-half possessions to take a 38-3 lead. Coastal also blocked a punt for special teams TD.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Swarms#American Football#Ap#Fbs#Coastal Caorlina
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Johnny Manziel reacts to Texas A&M’s huge win over Alabama

Texas A&M knocked off Alabama on Saturday night in College Station, and Johnny Manziel loved it. Johnny Football attended the game to watch his alma mater take on the Crimson Tide. The Aggies looked good from the start and held a 24-10 halftime lead. Even though they blew the lead and allowed Alabama to regain the lead, the Aggies still won 41-38 on a last-second field goal, which made the fans go nuts.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll released

A few of the mighty have fallen. The biggest shocker coming out of Week 6 was top-ranked Alabama falling to Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday night. So far, it’s the biggest upset of the college football season. No. 4 Penn State also suffered its first loss of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fbschedules.com

Coastal Carolina, Virginia schedule three-game football series

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Virginia Cavaliers have scheduled a three-game football series beginning in 2022, it was announced on Monday. The series will begin with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers traveling to take on the Virginia Cavaliers at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
WMBF

Coastal Carolina climbs to No. 16 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is maintaining its spot in the greater college football landscape. The Chanticleers came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. That’s up one spot from last week but is their highest position in the rankings so far this year. It also marks the 16th straight week the Chants have been ranked in the AP Poll.
CONWAY, SC
brproud.com

St. Amant beats McKinley by a landslide, 59-6

BATON ROUGE, LA. – McKinley (5-5A) and St. Amant (5-5A) went head to head at Dutchtown High School. St. Amant started off strong with a 23-0 lead in the first quarter. Gators Cole Poirrier connected with DeAndre Taylor for a 26 yard pick up, which led to Poirrier running it in the endzone adding six points to the lead. It was 31-0 in the second quarter.
SAINT AMANT, LA
myarklamiss.com

West Monroe alum, Louisiana Tech full back Jacob Adams after Saturday, ‘ … we’ll take a win anyway we can get it …’

Through the first three quarters, Louisiana Tech’s defense didn’t allow much. That includes halting North Texas on fourth down four times. The visitors did make it interesting, towards the end. The Mean Green scored 17 unanswered points, beginning in the 3rd quarter. UNT was only down one score with under six minutes remaining.
WEST MONROE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rich Rodriguez reveals son is in ICU following Louisiana-Monroe's win over Troy

Louisiana-Monroe defeated Troy 29-16 at home on Saturday. Concern, though, shifted immediately to the health and well-being of quarterback Rhett Rodriguez following the game. The son of Warhawks offensive coordinator and former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez is currently in the ICU after suffering a lung injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy