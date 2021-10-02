CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'He changed the game': Dolphins, NFL celebrate Shula's life

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year and a half after Don Shula died, the Miami Dolphins finally held a public celebration of his life on Saturday. The event couldn’t be held last year because of the pandemic. It was fitting that Miami chose this weekend for its Shula celebration and alumni reunion:. The Dolphins on Sunday play host to the Indianapolis Colts, the other NFL team that Shula coached in his Hall of Fame career. Shula had 347 wins, including playoffs. That's still unmatched for any coach in the league’s history. George Halas had 324 and New England coach Bill Belichick enters this weekend with 312.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamidolphins.com

Top News: Offensive Urgency and Boyer Talks Shula's Legacy

The Dolphins offense has been on the field for 31 drives this season. On seven of those possessions, the defense was not the only factor for Miami to contend with. The secondary opponent on those seven series -- the clock. Miami scored on five of those seven with a sixth...
NFL
CBS Miami

Don Shula Celebration Of Life Set For Saturday At Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will host a celebration of life for legendary coach Don Shula this weekend. This will be the first public ceremony honoring Shula since his passing on May 4, 2020 at the age of 90. The Don Shula Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2nd, at 4:30pm at Hard Rock Stadium. The next day is the Dolphins Alumni Weekend game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1pm, Sunday, October 3. The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch. Registration is now open at miamidolphins.com/donshula. The event will...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28

The Las Vegas Raiders took down the late-charging Miami Dolphins, 31-28, in Week 3 and improved to 3-0 on the young season. With the game appearing all but over for most of the second half, Dolphins starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett orchestrated multiple long scoring drives to push the game into overtime before two Daniel Carlson field goals sealed the victory for Las Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Hall Of Fame#Colts#American Football#Ap#New England
USA Today

Colts-Dolphins: 10 prop bets for Sunday's game

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a disappointing start to the season, but there is hope on the horizon. The Colts (0-3) hit the road this weekend for a winnable game against the Miami Dolphins (1-2), who are without injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFL
Yardbarker

Shula Celebration Highlights Alumni Weekend

Before the 2021 Miami Dolphins try to get back on track against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, the organization will pay tribute to the man most responsible for the glory days of the franchise. It's Alumni Weekend for the Dolphins, with former players reuniting in South...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Click10.com

Miami Dolphins host ceremony to honor former head coach Don Shula

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Don Shula was remembered for his remarkable performance both on and off the football field. A few days after his death in May of 2020, Shula’s family held a private funeral for him. Saturday’s event was the first public ceremony honoring the coach since his death.
NFL
FOX Sports

Antonio Brown puts on display as Tom Brady's Buccaneers rout Dolphins

If you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's Antonio Brown you're referring to, the answer is a lot. Tom Brady & Co. were reminded of that Sunday, when the veteran wideout stepped up with seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
The Phinsider

Marek Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK FOUR START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL

Another fantasy week has come and gone, and by now, you are beginning to get a feel for how your team is constructed. Are you light on running backs? How does your wide receiver squad look? It may be time to start putting trade offers out there. Take a look at a position at which you have depth, and then offer up one or two of those guys for a target on another squad who may have had an off game or two. It’s hard to win a championship while sitting on your hands! Do some dirty work!
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Shula’s good life remembered — his large personality not sanitized | Commentary

One by one, they remembered the king. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked of Don Shula’s, “integrity, dedication and leadership.” Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino told of the “genius” manner the Miami Dolphins coaching legend accelerated his learning. Finally, they came together Saturday, all these football names and fans, 18 pandemic-delayed months after Shula’s death at age 90 to ...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Shula Gets the Tribute He Richly Deserved

They came from all over. Names you all know, teammates forever, family and friends, each with a story to tell about Don Shula and each still missing their beloved head coach just as we all do. They were there for the long overdue and COVID-delayed Celebration of Life for Don...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz Shows Colts What He's Capable Of In Win Over Dolphins

Frank Reich stared down a third and 14 with the Colts' offense looking to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. The ball was on the Miami Dolphins' 34-yard line, but with that much yardage to the sticks, Reich's thought was to give quarterback Carson Wentz a shot at making play – but telling him to quickly get down if the play wasn't there. The call was for Wentz to run a play-action bootleg to his right, and if defensive lineman Zach Sieler didn't crash toward running back Marlon Mack on the fake, Wentz was instructed to give himself up.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Game Recap: Colts at Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts earned their first victory of the 2021 regular season at Hard Rock Stadium. Relive all the excitement from Miami in the team's defeat of the Dolphins.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers treated the Dolphins like they were a small school program paid to come to Tampa Bay to get dominated. Middle Tennessee State? Central Connecticut State? Against the reigning Super Bowl champions the Dolphins resembled a fledgling college program expected to take a beatdown. And they did just that as Tampa Bay crushed the Dolphins in a 45-17 win, which dropped Miami to 1-4 ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy