Georgianne DeFeo scored with 4:40 left in overtime to lift Lincoln School to a 3-2 win over North Kingstown in Division I field hockey. Sydney Boss and Ana Beliveau had the other goals for the Lynx and Maura McGovern and Courtney Danchak had a goal apiece for the Skippers. Danchak's tally was scored with 2:57 to go in regulation to tie the score at 2-2 and send it into the extra frame. Lincoln School improves to 3-3 on the year.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 9 DAYS AGO