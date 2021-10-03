CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

COVID vaccine clinics to be available for general public across Oahu

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyuZP_0cFQPhUw00

Members of the public will be able to get a COVID vaccine at several clinics taking place around Oahu beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 9.

Comments / 4

a man Ryan
7d ago

20 months still not sick.... maybe I have natural immunity??? can't figure out why I would take an experimental shot with no long term studies.

Reply(1)
4
Uncle Buds
7d ago

same here!! one of our friend who is fully JABBED infected about a dozen of our friends!! all were fully JABBED except for 2 other friends, they were all very very sick!! me my wife and one other un JABBED friend were all spared! from getting sick...that same friend who infected our other friends has tested positive for covid twice so far, and its pretty severe according to him!! he used to be real healthy andactive, now he's just a sickly person

Reply
2
KHON2

Honolulu Hale to illuminate in red for Fire Prevention Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in red for Fire Prevention Week from sundown on Sunday, Oct. 3, to sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 9. The campaign for the 2021 Fire Prevention Week is called ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO,...
HONOLULU, HI
