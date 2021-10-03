Crime Thriller The Guilty Pulls From Real-Life Events, but Is It a True Story?
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Over the course of one evening in The Guilty, 911 operator Joe (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a call from a woman named Emily (Riley Keough), who appears to have been abducted by her ex Henry (Peter Sarsgaard). Joe learns that she's calling 911 from inside a van. When he tries to get highway patrol to chase the vehicle, he's told it isn't possible without more information — especially because the area is swarmed with wildfires. Joe then makes contact with Emily's 6-year-old daughter, Abby, who helps him track down Henry so Joe can rescue her mom.www.popsugar.com
