CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Crime Thriller The Guilty Pulls From Real-Life Events, but Is It a True Story?

By Hedy Phillips
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Over the course of one evening in The Guilty, 911 operator Joe (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a call from a woman named Emily (Riley Keough), who appears to have been abducted by her ex Henry (Peter Sarsgaard). Joe learns that she's calling 911 from inside a van. When he tries to get highway patrol to chase the vehicle, he's told it isn't possible without more information — especially because the area is swarmed with wildfires. Joe then makes contact with Emily's 6-year-old daughter, Abby, who helps him track down Henry so Joe can rescue her mom.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
Extra

Watch an Exclusive Clip from Bruce Willis’ New Crime Thriller ‘Survive the Game’!

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray are starring in an suspenseful new crime thriller called “Survive the Game.”. It’s about a cop named David (Willis) who is injured in a drug bust gone wrong and taken to a farm. His partner Cal (Swen Temmel) is on the case, and plots to free David with the help of the farm’s owner, a veteran named Eric (Murray).
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Netflix's The Guilty Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Delivers a Career Best in Excruciatingly Tense Crime Thriller

Before my brain could tell me what I thought about Netflix's new film The Guilty, my body had already done the work. As the credits rolled on Antoine Fuqua's thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal (and almost exclusively Jake Gyllenhaal), I could feel my appreciation for the film in my skull. Turns out I'd had my jaw clenched super tight for nearly 90 straight minutes, and loosening it at the film's conclusion revealed a slight headache. I don't know if "you'll need two Advil!" is the type of thing producers want on the poster, but in this case it's the truth.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Is Netflix's 'The Guilty' Based on a True Story?

Netflix's The Guilty is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that has the kind of gritty realism that makes you wonder, "Wait...is this story possibly, real?" If that thought crossed your mind after watching the movie, you're not only not alone, you're joined by lots of other fans. You've also come to the right place. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about just how true (or not) The Guilty is.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Crime Thriller Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Michael Mann knows a thing or two about an intense crime thriller, having directed a string of them throughout his career, although for the most part they tend to have each put a different spin on the standard cops and criminals setup that’s seen the genre become almost ubiquitous. Thief,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Guilty’: How Jake Gyllenhaal Used His Broadway Chops to Pull Off a Pandemic Thriller in 11 Days

The process of making “The Guilty” was both “the thrill and terror” for producer-actor Jake Gyllenhaal. He was able to push the unusual solo-player movie forward because one) he’s a producer-star with strong director relationships, and two) he’s a seasoned stage performer attracted to acting challenges. He discovered the Danish original, Gustav Möller’s 2018 Oscar submission, when his New York Nine Stories producing partner Riva Marker suggested he’d like the Sundance entry. He did. Both movies focus on an isolated 911 police dispatcher on the phone with a possible kidnapping victim whose children are left home alone. We see the dispatcher but...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Jessica Biel Replacing Elisabeth Moss in Hulu's True-Crime Thriller Candy

Elisabeth Moss will not be playing Texas killer Candy Montgomery. In a surprise move, the role has been recast, and Jessica Biel will now take on the role. Biel is on board Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife in 1980 who “seemingly had it all — loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?” according to the official description.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Check Out the Cast of Colin in Black & White Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

It's been two years in the making, but Colin Kaepernick's docuseries is finally coming to Netflix on Oct. 29. The six-episode scripted series — which was created by the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay — will take viewers back to Kaepernick's high school years and shed light on what influenced him to become an activist. According to the show's official logline, the series chronicles Kaepernick's "coming-of-age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#A True Story#Crime Thriller#Danish#Cnet
Telegraph

No Sudden Move, review: suave crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh claimed he was retiring from cinema in 2013. Likely story: his run of six films since then would be the envy of many a director. None are quite what you’d call premium Soderbergh; a couple were damp squibs. But there’s a relaxed pleasure in his dabbling across genres these days – a sense of making low-to-mid budget films for the heck of it, rather than because a burning need compels him back.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVShowsAce

The True Story Behind ‘Squid Game’ And If It Is Real

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17th. As a result, audiences have voiced bewilderment and shock. Squid Game isn’t just a story about kid’s games. The underlying tone is so much darker. The Creation of Squid Game. Squid Game is the brainchild of Hwang Dong-hyuk. The idea of the...
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Chucky Creator Don Mancini Talks Cult Connections and How His Killer Doll Is an Equal Opportunity 'Psychopath'

When it came time to continue the horrific tale of his redheaded killer doll, creator Don Mancini knew the small screen was where Chucky belonged. “The eight-hour format [gives] you storytelling real estate,” he tells TVLine. “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, and you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute film.” Plus, there’s more time for the bodies to pile up, right? It’s been 33 years since the world first met Chucky in the movie Child’s Play, and in Syfy/USA Network’s upcoming continuation (which starts slashing Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c),...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tender Bar’ London Film Festival Review: Ben Affleck And George Clooney Team For A Warm And Memorable Story All About Family

As a director, George Clooney’s filmography has veered through different genres (most recently from the frigid edges of earth into outer space in the big scale epic The Midnight Sky). But I don’t think he has ever hit us directly in the heart quite the way his latest, The Tender Bar, does. The only special effect used in this exceptional and universally recognizable story is simply family. It is what they call in the trade a “feel good” movie, and boy, do we need it now. It should be no surprise that it all comes from real life, specifically a coming-of-age 2005...
MOVIES
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy