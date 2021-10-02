"Seinfeld" is the Latest Beloved Series to Have Aspect Ratio Issues on Streaming

Before the MCU took over the big screen, before "Game of Thrones" or "Stranger Things" redefined water cooler shows, there were ... crime procedurals. It's hard to overstate just how weirdly comforting it was for channel-surfers (remember when that was a thing?) to have seemingly endless episodes of "JAG" or "Law & Order" to resort to on late nights when there was nothing else on television. Yes, they were formulaic and unsubtle and the definition of "You know exactly what you're getting" programming, but people could not get enough of it. Unfortunately for fans, however, that didn't stop NBC from pulling the rug out from everyone and canceling the show with little warning back in 2010.

