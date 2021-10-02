"Seinfeld" is the Latest Beloved Series to Have Aspect Ratio Issues on Streaming
For fans of observational comedy and slap bass, October 1 looked to be a milestone. Why? That’s when the beloved series Seinfeld became available to watch on the streaming service — also the home of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. That’s the good news. But soon after the series reached Netflix, a number of sharp-eyed viewers noted that something seemed a little off about certain episodes. Specifically, the aspect ratios had been altered — which, in some cases, ruined visual jokes.www.wiltonbulletin.com
