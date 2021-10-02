Stevie Van Zandt Discussed His Memoir On This Week's "Real Time With Bill Maher"

Comedian Bill Maher performs at the Lyric in Baltimore on October, 23rd, 2021. GET TICKETS HERE. Enter to win a pair of tickets below. For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles (“Borat”). The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO