CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Stevie Van Zandt Discussed His Memoir On This Week's "Real Time With Bill Maher"

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are strange political times to live through. Early on in Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the audience cheered wildly when Maher pointed out that a temporary government funding bill had passed. Maher was more frustrated than impressed, and directed his frustration at the Republicans in Congress who had caused the issue to begin with. Or, as Maher phrased it, “This stupid, stupid game of chicken that they always play when a Democrat is the president.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Bill Maher, Killer Mike and Robert Costa Deconstruct Politics on a New "Real Time"

Standing before a full studio audience, Bill Maher had good news and bad news to deliver. The bad news? An oil spill has added to the list of issues California is dealing with right now. The good? COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline. “Come December, airline passengers might be back to punching each other over the armrest,” he said. It was par for the course for Real Time With Bill Maher — ups and downs, along with a couple of digs thrown at social media.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt on South African activism: 'We did light that spark'

Steven Van Zandt may be best known for his music and for starring in "The Sopranos," but he's had a notable effect on politics and in activism as well. The 70-year-old musician is known for creating political-themed music in his solo career after temporarily leaving Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. In 1985, he created Artists United Against Apartheid, a group of musicians who refused to perform at the Sun City resort in South Africa in opposition to apartheid.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Taibbi
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Maher
The Guardian

‘I saw something in Bruce Springsteen that nobody else saw’: the world according to Stevie Van Zandt

It is the middle of the 1980s, and Stevie Van Zandt, having departed the E Street Band and left Bruce Springsteen’s side, is pursuing a solo career. He has also parlayed decades of experience playing in bar bands into a new and unusual role: international activist and campaigner against injustice. And so he finds himself, in company with Jackson Browne, in Nicaragua, against which the US is waging a proxy war.
MUSIC
Decider

Bill Maher Says Lack Of Plan For U.S. Southern Border Crisis Will Sink Democrats On HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host lambasted Democrats for lacking a plan to address the U.S. southern border crisis. During the show’s panel discussion with Michael Render, aka Run The Jewels rapper “Killer Mike,” and journalist Robert Costa of The Washington Post, Maher mentioned the stat that 200,000 border crossings occurred in July 2021, the highest America has seen in 21 years, and that “three in 10 of them” were not just from Mexico and Central America but “from around the world.”
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Time With Bill Maher#Economy#Republicans#Democrat#Trump White House#American
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt talks 'Sopranos' role and how his time in the E Street Band prepared him to play Silvio

Actor and musician Steven Van Zandt is opening up about his life and career ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir "Unrequited Infatuations." Thanks to the upcoming release of the prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark," renewed attention has been placed on the hit HBO drama "The Sopranos," where Van Zandt played tough-as-nails childhood friend of the titular Tony Soprano, Silvio Dante. However, ahead of the release of his memoir, the artist explained that it was his time in the music industry that truly shaped his Silvio character.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
POTUS
WBAL Radio

ENTER TO WIN: Tickets to see Bill Maher at the Lyric

Comedian Bill Maher performs at the Lyric in Baltimore on October, 23rd, 2021. GET TICKETS HERE. Enter to win a pair of tickets below. For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last fourteen years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.” In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles (“Borat”). The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Steven Van Zandt opens up about his falling-out with Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt may seem like the ultimate rock BFFs. But shortly before the Boss’ career was about to be catapulted to the pop stratosphere with 1984’s “Born in the U.S.A.” album, Van Zandt quit the E Street Band after having a falling out with Springsteen.
MUSIC
The Spokesman-Review

Steven Van Zandt talks ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Expectations for “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” are high among fans and those who were part of the legendary show, which changed the course of TV history. Steven Van Zandt, who portrayed Tony Soprano’s consigliere Silvio Dante, is looking forward to the release, which will hit screens and air on HBO Max on Friday.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy