By Branden Walker
WDAM-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, Pine Belt, let’s get into the forecast. Saturday was sort of a dreary day. We had a few rain showers moving through the area. Temperatures stood in the low-80s for the high and the lows in the high-to-mid-60s. As we move into Sunday...

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Banner Elk: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
BANNER ELK, NC
ABC4

Weekend weather wrap-up: sunny skies, cooler temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! We wrap up the weekend with a much nicer and drier day. While we appreciate all of the rain we’ve been getting to help us get out of our current drought, we at least want one day to be dry during the weekend. Luckily, Sunday will be that […]
Weather
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Comfortable Sunday Gives Way To Warm Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another very comfortable night is in play for the area. Generally, we’ll be looking at clear skies with most of our temperatures dipping into the 50s again. The bright and warm weather will continue Monday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Temperatures will also run well above average for most of this week. Fall-like temperatures return for the weekend, though. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain chances during the traditional workweek will be more of an isolated occurrence. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center While we could see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and Friday afternoon, the best chance for rain this week comes Saturday. In short, this week has a little “something” for most everyone. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

