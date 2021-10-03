Warzone LMG Tier List October 2021
Our Warzone LMG tier list for October 2021 is here to break down which guns are the best to use in Verdansk '84 and Rebirth Island with the launch of Season 6 on the horizon. Albeit quietly, Raven Software has continued to release fairly surprising patches that have shaken up, and effectively brought two LMGs to the forefront of the competitive meta in Season 5 Reloaded. Before Season 6 arrives and drastically shifts the meta once again, here are the best LMGs to use in Call of Duty: Warzone early on into October 2021.www.dbltap.com
