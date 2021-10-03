Flood Advisory issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Livingston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR EAST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY At 937 PM CDT, heavier showers and thunderstorms had moved east of the advisory area as of mid evening. Although additional scattered showers are possible overnight, minor flooding should recede late this evening. Doppler radar indicated that between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen earlier this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cullom and Saunemin.