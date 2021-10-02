CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Southern Cal bounces back to beat Colorado Buffaloes 37-14

By ARNIE STAPLETON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMwhD_0cFQN48i00
1 of 8

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Drake London’s big plays helped Southern California snap out of its doldrums while keep the Colorado Buffaloes mired in their malaise.

London caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Southern Cal’s 37-14 rout at Folsom Field on Saturday. Included in his highlight reel performance were several jaw-dropping receptions that left the Buffaloes and the crowd of nearly 50,000 awestruck.

“We knew No. 15 was going to be a threat,” Colorado safety Isaiah Lewis said. “And he was still making plays regardless of how tight our coverage was. So, respect to him.”

The 6-foot-5 junior receiver made play after play that reminded Colorado coach Karl Dorrell of Michael Westbrook, who starred for the Buffs in the 1990s and who was honored in the first half in recognition of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Shown on the scoreboard was the “Miracle at Michigan” in 1994 when Westbrook caught Kordell Stewart’s 64-yard TD pass as time expired.

London was making similarly athletic and acrobatic catches while helping the Trojans (3-2, 2-2 Pac-12) build a 20-0 lead Saturday.

“Yes, it was reminiscent in a way of what we used to have here” in Westbrook, Dorrell said. “He is a good player. He’s very competitive. It doesn’t matter if someone’s hanging on him. He has great focus and concentration. He’s already got strength and size, plus a 40-inch vertical. That’s almost impossible to cover.”

London’s 31-yard grab set up the first of Parker Lewis’s three field goals to start the scoring and he had receptions of 29 and 28 yards on USC’s next drive, which culminated with his one-handed touchdown grab from the 1.

“That’s Kedon putting the ball in the right place,” London said of quarterback Kedon Slovis. “He’s such an accurate quarterback.”

London’s such a big, sure-handed target.

“I expect him to do that,” Trojans interim coach Donte Williams said. “So when the ball’s in the air and if he’s around with 10 other people we expect him to come down with the ball.”

Slovis also threw TD passes to Michael Trigg and Gary Bryant Jr. and completed 19 of 29 throws for 276 yards as the Trojans bounced back in a big way from their first home loss to Oregon State in 61 years by rolling over a Buffaloes team whose offense remains stuck in neutral.

The Buffaloes (1-4, 0-2) fell to 0-15 against Southern Cal with their fourth consecutive loss since a win in their opener over lower-division Northern Colorado.

Brendon Lewis was held to 10-of-17 passing for 162 yards, was intercepted once and sacked five times. The Buffs converted just 1 of 10 third downs and failed on a fourth-down try.

“It wasn’t just about Brendon,” Dorrell said, blaming the protection up front and even the usually stalwart defense, suggesting the only bright spot for the Buffs was his punter, Josh Watts.

The Trojans gained just 2 yards on the game’s opening possession but they made up for it by scoring on their next four drives to build a 20-0 cushion.

A fumble at midfield by USC running back Keaontray Ingram gave the Buffs a big break just before halftime. Safety Mark Perry pounced on the loose ball at the Trojans 48, and that gave Colorado’s sputtering offense its first foray in USC territory.

Seven plays later, Deion Smith scored from a yard out to pull the Buffs to 20-7 at halftime.

The Buffs got the second-half kickoff with hopes of making it a one-score game, but they turned it over on their first two drives, once on a fumble and another time on downs, and the Trojans capitalized by expanding their lead to 30-7.

STRIP SACK

USC defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu strip sacked Lewis on the opening drive of the second half. The ball popped into the arms of linebacker Drake Jackson at the Colorado 29, setting up a field goal.

Tuipulotu’s sack came three plays after Trojans linebacker Ralen Goforth was disqualified for targeting after his helmet-to-helmet hit of a sliding Lewis.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: The Trojans got a reprieve from the drama surrounding the program following Clay Helton’s firing on Sept. 13 and the Trojans’ first home loss to Oregon State since 1960. They dominated the Buffs. “That’s what we should do,” Williams said, “that’s what we expect to do.”

Colorado: The offensive struggles continued for the young Buffs, who still couldn’t find any rhythm against an opponent that was scuffling just about as much as they were. Their last five losses to USC had come by a total of 36 points, including three by four points or less. This one was never close.

USC: Hosts Utah on Oct. 9.

Colorado: Gets next weekend off before hosting Arizona on Oct. 16 and the Buffs welcome the bye week: “There’s so many things we need to fix right now,” Dorrell said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Michael Westbrook
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes#College Football#American Football#Southern Cal#Ap#Td#Pac 12
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding getting roasted for Alabama's defensive play vs. Texas A&M

Pete Golding might return to Tuscaloosa with a moving truck parked outside his home. The Alabama defensive coordinator is not popular with Crimson Tide fans this Saturday night. Unranked Texas A&M is shocking the college football world with its first-half performance. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have scored 24 points in the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

607K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy