Solano Mobility offers new ‘two-for-one’ SolanoExpress pass promotion
On Monday, Solano Mobility, a program of the Solano Transportation Authority, is introducing a new ‘two-for-one’ promotion for SolanoExpress Monthly and Daily passes. Existing riders who purchase a 31-day or monthly pass will receive a second monthly pass for free. Travelers who are new to SolanoExpress and would like to try the service will receive a second Daily Pass for free with the purchase of their first daily pass.www.thereporter.com
Comments / 0