SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Legendary Real Salt Lake member Trey Fitz-Gerald has returned to the club and takes over as the Director of Communications. “I am excited to be back officially,” Fitz-Gerald told Andy Munoz of KSL Sports & The RSL Show. “Obviously everyone knows how much this club has meant to me, Utah has been my home for the past 17 years and I am excited for what we think is going to be a new era for Real Salt Lake,” he added.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO