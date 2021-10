MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concerned parents showed up at Hialeah Middle School to pick up their kids Friday morning after learning that a threat was made on social media. “Miami-Dade Schools Police is conducting a thorough investigation, including determining the source of the post. There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible,” said district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego She said in an abundance of caution, there was an extra police presence at the school. She added the students are safe and continuing with their day.

HIALEAH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO