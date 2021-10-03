Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems' HQ

Without a body, and without direct DNA evidence, J. Warner Wallace has solved cold case murder cases that were decades old. His expertise in cracking some of the most baffling crimes, made him one of the most sought-after detectives. But then this one-time atheist turned his skills to investigating Jesus Christ. And what he found turned his life around. The result was his first book Cold Case Christianity, and an entire teaching ministry and website devoted to helping others discover what he was able to untangle about the most influential man in the history. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Wallace talks about his new book Person of Interest: Why Jesus Still Matters in a World that Rejects the Bible. Once again, Wallace used his skills to discover how Jesus’ appearance at a certain time in history, seems likely to be some part of a divine grand historical narrative, that even without leaning on the New Testament, any researcher could piece together the gospel using only today’s art, music, literature, buildings, science and more. Wallace views each murder as an explosion. And just like every explosion there is a fuse of clues leading up to the blast. In the book, he weaves the investigation of a real, unsolved cold-case murder, with the investigation into the death of Jesus Christ. And for podcast listeners Wallace also turned his attention to the most talked about case today, the Gabby Petito murder. What should or shouldn’t have investigators done in the case? Is there any other scenario by which Brian Laundrie is not the prime suspect? What are the clues in the fuse leading up to the moment when Gabby lost her life? Whether a crime is two thousand years old, or a few weeks old, there are always clues. And Wallace can find them.

RELIGION ・ 20 HOURS AGO