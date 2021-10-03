CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems' HQ

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandana when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the Democratic Party's county office in Austin remained in custody Saturday, according to jail records. Ryan Faircloth, 30, was arrested Friday and faces federal charges of arson and attempted...

Fox News

Fort Hood soldier Jennifer Sewell reported missing

A Fort Hood soldier has been reported missing after she didn’t show up for work on the base, officials said. Jennifer Sewell, a private first class soldier, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday leaving her on-post barracks, the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services said Saturday. She was...
FORT HOOD, TX
Fox News

Florida man exonerated after 37 years in prison sues Tampa, retired police over wrongful conviction

A Florida man exonerated of rape and murder after 37 years in prison is suing police and the city of Tampa over his wrongful conviction and initial death sentence. Robert DuBoise, 56, left prison in late Aug. 2020 after officials revealed new evidence that proved his innocence. Untested DNA evidence from a rape kit proved he did not rape and murder 19-year-old Barbara grams in 1983. No one else had been arrested.
FLORIDA STATE
Ryan Metcalf
Fox News

NJ nurse dies from injuries after being shoved to ground by alleged mugger in Times Square

A New Jersey nurse has died after cracking her head when an alleged mugger shoved her to the ground in New York City's Times Square on Friday, according to local reports. Maria Ambrocio, 58, was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a head injury that left her brain dead, the oncology nurse’s brother Carlito Spa Maria told the New York Post. Ambrocio died surrounded by her family and friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
MILITARY
Fox News

Mayorkas investigation into Border Patrol 'whipping' incident drags on

The investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) into the September incident with Border Patrol agents on horseback has yet to conclude despite initial assurances from the Biden administration that it would take "days." "The investigation is ongoing. The Department is committed to a thorough, independent, and objective process....
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

J. Warner Wallace: Former Cold Case Detective Investigates Jesus and Gives His Insights on Gabby Petito Murder

Without a body, and without direct DNA evidence, J. Warner Wallace has solved cold case murder cases that were decades old. His expertise in cracking some of the most baffling crimes, made him one of the most sought-after detectives. But then this one-time atheist turned his skills to investigating Jesus Christ. And what he found turned his life around. The result was his first book Cold Case Christianity, and an entire teaching ministry and website devoted to helping others discover what he was able to untangle about the most influential man in the history. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Wallace talks about his new book Person of Interest: Why Jesus Still Matters in a World that Rejects the Bible. Once again, Wallace used his skills to discover how Jesus’ appearance at a certain time in history, seems likely to be some part of a divine grand historical narrative, that even without leaning on the New Testament, any researcher could piece together the gospel using only today’s art, music, literature, buildings, science and more. Wallace views each murder as an explosion. And just like every explosion there is a fuse of clues leading up to the blast. In the book, he weaves the investigation of a real, unsolved cold-case murder, with the investigation into the death of Jesus Christ. And for podcast listeners Wallace also turned his attention to the most talked about case today, the Gabby Petito murder. What should or shouldn’t have investigators done in the case? Is there any other scenario by which Brian Laundrie is not the prime suspect? What are the clues in the fuse leading up to the moment when Gabby lost her life? Whether a crime is two thousand years old, or a few weeks old, there are always clues. And Wallace can find them.
RELIGION
Fox News

Fox News

