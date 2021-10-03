Game On! (All Ages)- Come and Go

After one long year of trudging along, Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics’s Marvel’s Avengers is finally ending up in the all-you-can-eat digital buffet Xbox Game Pass this September 30. The base game, along with all previously released free content, War for Wakanda expansion, and any future updates for Marvel’s Avengers, all will be available to Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud subscribers. However, it doesn’t come with the eight cosmetic items from the digital-only Endgame Edition. And probably the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man character too… which apparently still hasn’t been revealed to the public since the announcement.
Comments / 0