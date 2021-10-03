CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian falls on the road against Wolfforth Frenship

By OA Sports
Odessa American
 8 days ago

The Permian volleyball team was swept in its District 2-6A match against Wolfforth Frenship Friday in Wolfforth.

The Lady Panthers fell 25-17, 25-21, 27-25 at The Tiger Pit.

It was Permian’s second road match of the week after it defeated San Angelo Central Tuesday in San Angelo.

Jade Workman had a versatile showing for the Lady Panthers, recording 10 kills, 14 assists and seven digs.

Nyxalee Munoz was second on the team with nine kills, while Denali Cardenas paced Permian with 15 assists in the contest.

Permian (25-12 overall, 2-4 district) has an open date Tuesday before facing crosstown rival Odessa High for the second time this season Friday.

The Lady Panthers will host the Lady Bronchos at 6 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Wolfforth Frenship def. Permian

25-17, 25-21, 27-25

Friday at The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth

Kills — Permian: Jade Workman 10, Nyxalee Munoz 9, Anahi Orona 6, Sarahi Orona 5, Cianna Harris 2.

Blocks — Permian: Workman 1.

Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 15, Workman 14, Anyssa Cruz 2.

Digs — Permian: Munoz 9, Cruz 9, Iliana Garcia 9, Workman 7, Cardenas 5, Sarahi Orona 2.

Aces — Permian: Cardenas 2, Garcia 2, Workman 1, Cruz 1, Munoz 1, Harris 1.

Records

Permian 25-12 overall, 2-4 District 2-6A; Wolfforth Frenship 19-14, 5-1.

Odessa American

