COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB goes the distance in third consecutive conference win

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344pdW_0cFQKfLB00
UTPB's Analise Lucio (16) sets the ball for an attack against St. Edward's University Thursday night in the Falcon Dome. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

It took five sets, but the UTPB volleyball team was able to pick up its third straight Lone Star Conference victory Saturday.

UTPB defeated St. Mary’s 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 at the Falcon Dome.

It was the second time this week the Falcons played in a back and forth affair after defeating St. Edward’s in four sets Thursday.

Isela Murillo led UTPB (9-4, 4-1 conference) with 19 kills against the Rattlers, followed by Taurie Magee and Aquincia Strambler who recorded 14 kills each.

Analise Lucio continued her streak of setting up the UTPB offensive attack, leading the team with 58 assists in the match.

The output tied Lucio’s career-high in assists after recording 58 against Arkansas-Fort Smith in last season’s Lone Star Conference tournament.

The Falcons will continue conference play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Oklahoma Christian in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

UTPB def. St. Mary’s

25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Saturday at the Falcon Dome

Kills — St. Mary’s: Julia Aleman 17, Lindsey Ogle 14, Alissa Tolbert 13, Julia Deais 10, Meghan Stiefer 5, Rachel McDonald 4, Aislan Lennon 1. UTPB: Isela Murillo 19, Taurie Magee 14, Aquincia Strambler 14, Sara Antic 12, Chandra Reed 6, Analise Lucio 1.

Blocks — St. Mary’s: Deais 2, McDonald 2, Ogle 1.5, Stiefer 1, Aleman 0.5. UTPB: Antic 2.5, Magee 2, Reed 1.5, Strambler 1, Murillo 0.5, Lucio 0.5.

Assists — St. Mary’s: Cali Nims 39, Lennon 13, Gabi Sandoval 4, Tolbert 3, Aleman 1, Deais 1. UTPB: Lucio 58, Daylee Doggett 3.

Digs — St. Mary’s: Tolbert 28, Sandoval 24, Nadia Manitzas 11, Lennon 10, Nims 9, Aleman 8, Ogle 7, Deais 2, McDonald 2, Stiefer 1. UTPB: Doggett 23, Lucio 19, Murillo 17, Erika Lozano 9, Devin Alcoser 8, Netanya Allison 5, Strambler 5, Antic 4, Kaitlyn Bustamante 1, Magee 1.

Aces — St. Mary’s: Sandoval 2, Manitzas 1, Lennon 1, Nims 1, Tolbert 1, Leah Cruz 1. UTPB: Doggett 1, Lucio 1.

Records

St. Mary’s 8-5 overall, 2-4 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 9-4, 4-1.

IN THIS ARTICLE
West Central Tribune

College Volleyball: ‘We take un-official wins’

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater Warriors were on the brink of forcing a fifth set against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls on Wednesday, but fell at home 3-1. Fergus Falls beat Ridgewater 25-22, 25-17, 25-27, 25-23. Despite the loss, the Warriors had their heads held high and seemed to be in high spirits...
WILLMAR, MN
austincountynewsonline.com

Blinn College Volleyball Team Rolls To 3-0 Win Over Navarro

The Buccaneers solidified their hold on first place in the Region 14 Conference standings by downing the 20th-ranked Bulldogs 25-19, 25-16, 25-23. Blinn improved to 8-0 in league play while Navarro dropped to 4-2 in the conference race. The win gives Blinn a 26-match winning streak and a 27-1 record...
SPORTS
hometownsource.com

Wolves volleyball goes over Foley, stretch winning streak to four

Standing in front of the Milaca volleyball team and a four game winning streak was the conference rival in the Foley Falcons. With the Falcons having already claimed an early season victory to take the Royalton Invite Championship away from the Wolves, Milaca looked to avenge that loss while simultaneously showing how much they have improved since that Aug. 27 loss.
FOLEY, MN
chatsports.com

Ramblers Sweep Purple Aces for Third Consecutive MVC Win

In its first game back in Gentile Arena since Sept. 4, the Loyola women’ volleyball team (10-5, 3-0) won in three straight sets against the Evansville Purple Aces Oct. 1. This is the team’s best start in Valley play since 2019 and it now holds a record of 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC).
EVANSVILLE, IN
Odessa American

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB set to host St. Edward’s

The UTPB volleyball team returns home against St. Edward’s in a Lone Star Conference match at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Falcon Dome. The Falcons (7-4 overall, 2-1 in conference) are coming off a three-set sweep of Eastern New Mexico Saturday in which setter Analise Lucio moved into third place on the school’s career assists list with 2,119.
SPORTS
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball outlasts College of Charleston to win in five sets

After suffering a loss in four sets to the College of Charleston on Saturday, JMU earned a decisive win. The Dukes took down the Cougars 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10) to finish out the weekend series. The first set was a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes. Despite College...
CHARLESTON, SC
