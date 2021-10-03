COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB goes the distance in third consecutive conference win

UTPB's Analise Lucio (16) sets the ball for an attack against St. Edward's University Thursday night in the Falcon Dome. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

It took five sets, but the UTPB volleyball team was able to pick up its third straight Lone Star Conference victory Saturday.

UTPB defeated St. Mary’s 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 at the Falcon Dome.

It was the second time this week the Falcons played in a back and forth affair after defeating St. Edward’s in four sets Thursday.

Isela Murillo led UTPB (9-4, 4-1 conference) with 19 kills against the Rattlers, followed by Taurie Magee and Aquincia Strambler who recorded 14 kills each.

Analise Lucio continued her streak of setting up the UTPB offensive attack, leading the team with 58 assists in the match.

The output tied Lucio’s career-high in assists after recording 58 against Arkansas-Fort Smith in last season’s Lone Star Conference tournament.

The Falcons will continue conference play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Oklahoma Christian in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

UTPB def. St. Mary’s

25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Saturday at the Falcon Dome

Kills — St. Mary’s: Julia Aleman 17, Lindsey Ogle 14, Alissa Tolbert 13, Julia Deais 10, Meghan Stiefer 5, Rachel McDonald 4, Aislan Lennon 1. UTPB: Isela Murillo 19, Taurie Magee 14, Aquincia Strambler 14, Sara Antic 12, Chandra Reed 6, Analise Lucio 1.

Blocks — St. Mary’s: Deais 2, McDonald 2, Ogle 1.5, Stiefer 1, Aleman 0.5. UTPB: Antic 2.5, Magee 2, Reed 1.5, Strambler 1, Murillo 0.5, Lucio 0.5.

Assists — St. Mary’s: Cali Nims 39, Lennon 13, Gabi Sandoval 4, Tolbert 3, Aleman 1, Deais 1. UTPB: Lucio 58, Daylee Doggett 3.

Digs — St. Mary’s: Tolbert 28, Sandoval 24, Nadia Manitzas 11, Lennon 10, Nims 9, Aleman 8, Ogle 7, Deais 2, McDonald 2, Stiefer 1. UTPB: Doggett 23, Lucio 19, Murillo 17, Erika Lozano 9, Devin Alcoser 8, Netanya Allison 5, Strambler 5, Antic 4, Kaitlyn Bustamante 1, Magee 1.

Aces — St. Mary’s: Sandoval 2, Manitzas 1, Lennon 1, Nims 1, Tolbert 1, Leah Cruz 1. UTPB: Doggett 1, Lucio 1.

Records

St. Mary’s 8-5 overall, 2-4 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 9-4, 4-1.