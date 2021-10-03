CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB drops fourth straight conference match against UT-Tyler

 8 days ago

The UTPB women’s soccer team fell 5-0 against UT-Tyler Saturday at Falcon Field, dropping its fourth consecutive Lone Star Conference match.

UT-Tyler took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break, but the Falcons were able to keep things close throughout the period despite the deficit.

The Falcons took seven shots throughout the first period, with five of those being on goal.

A surge from the Patriots in the second half saw them take control of possession and attack the UTPB goal while maintaining the Falcons away from their goal.

UT-Tyler would go on to score three more times, with five players recording one goal each in the contest.

UTPB (1-8 overall, 0-4 conference) will play Angelo State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in San Angelo.

SOCCER
