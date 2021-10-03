OPINION: High tax rate may send rapper 50 Cent to Texas
The rapper 50 Cent may be an unlikely spokesman for low tax rates; like many in the entertainment industry his politics veer far to the left. But when he realized how his tax rates could change under President Biden’s plan to pay for an ambitious social program, he sounded like a conservative banker in a family with roots going back to the Mayflower. Fifty calculated what his combined state and federal income taxes would be, and he didn’t like the number.www.beaumontenterprise.com
