Texas State

OPINION: High tax rate may send rapper 50 Cent to Texas

Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapper 50 Cent may be an unlikely spokesman for low tax rates; like many in the entertainment industry his politics veer far to the left. But when he realized how his tax rates could change under President Biden’s plan to pay for an ambitious social program, he sounded like a conservative banker in a family with roots going back to the Mayflower. Fifty calculated what his combined state and federal income taxes would be, and he didn’t like the number.

CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
cbslocal.com

‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cory Kohls wasn’t even on a hunting trip when he shot a 616-pound bear in western Wisconsin. He just noticed the bear on Friday while driving by a corn field in New Richmond, so he asked the farmers if he could have permission to track down the bear.
Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
Gabby Petito: Internet Sleuths Have Bizarre Theory on Brian Laundrie’s Location

When Gabby Petito went missing, all eyes shifted to her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Scrutiny intensified when authorities found her body. This isn’t new. Investigators usually look to a victim’s significant other for answers. Additionally, the couple has a history of domestic violence. Bodycam footage from Moab, Utah police shows them after such an incident. On top of that, he returned to Florida alone in the van they shared. Many found that fairly suspicious. Laundrie went “missing,” on September 14. It doesn’t seem like authorities are any closer to finding him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the […] The post First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers' corporate donors

Foes of Texas' strict abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of restrictions. The television and digital ads begun this past week by the groups Corporate Accountability Action and American...
TEXAS STATE
New McCarty Bill Targets Crime Gun Dealers In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday which requires the Department of Justice to analyze their crime gun data in order to determine trends and patterns related to how crime guns are sold and trafficked. The term “crime guns” refers to “any firearm that is illegally possessed, used in a crime, or suspected to have been used in a crime,” explained California State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, who pushed the bill. The bill, referred to as the McCarty Bill or AB 1191, aims to reduce gun violence by targeting illegal arms dealers within California who are the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Book Festival to be held online because of COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's statewide book festival will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with programs planned each weekend from Oct. 30 through Nov. 14. This year marks the 17th annual free event to celebrate readers and writers. The festival, which draws tens of thousands of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Success Of ‘BMF’ Draws Attention To Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Prison Sentence

The success of “BMF” on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and his brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE

